Planet Fitness planned for former New Haven BMV branch

(MGN/Planet Fitness)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne construction company has obtained building permits to bring a Planet Fitness gym to New Haven for the first time.

Michael Kinder & Sons, Inc. obtained the building permits on June 14 to renovate the former BMV branch at 701 W Lincoln Highway to create a Planet Fitness.

The construction company says they plan to demolish the interior of the 20,000-square-foot building including its ceilings, flooring, lighting, and drywall. All plumbing fixtures will also be removed and replaced, documents show.

The gym would be New Haven’s first Planet Fitness, with four currently in Fort Wayne.

