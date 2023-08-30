One person is dead in accidental shooting, FWPD says

By Alex Null
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating an accidental, self-inflicted shooting that left one person dead Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on Fort Wayne’s southeast side in the Southern Court Mobile Home Park, right next to Bishop Luers High School.

Police are still investigating what happened.

21Alive has a crew on the scene and will update this story accordingly.

