One in custody following domestic disturbance near Liberty Mills Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says one person is in custody following a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a home on Bitter Creek Place, off Liberty Mills Road, around 2 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, an Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson says.

Officers say an individual was experiencing a mental health crisis and is now in custody.

Several squad cars from both departments responded to the scene.

