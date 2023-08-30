One in custody following domestic disturbance near Liberty Mills Road

Police are currently investigating a domestic disturbance at a home on Bitter Creek Place.
Police are currently investigating a domestic disturbance at a home on Bitter Creek Place.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says one person is in custody following a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a home on Bitter Creek Place, off Liberty Mills Road, around 2 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, an Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson says.

Officers say an individual was experiencing a mental health crisis and is now in custody.

Several squad cars from both departments responded to the scene.

