Marion County Sheriff’s Office releases investigation video, announced changes after inmate kills Deputy John Durm

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video Wednesday from the investigation into an inmate killing Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Durm.

Sheriff Kerry Forestal also discussed personnel, policy and procedure changes as a result of the incident.

The suspect in Durm’s killing, 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell, is charged with murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and escape. The prosecutor’s office is seeking the death penalty against Mitchell.

Durm was attacked by Mitchell on July 10. The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled Durm’s death a homicide and said he died from ligature strangulation.

While Forestal said the department is struggling with staffing issues, that did not lead to Durm’s death.

“It wasn’t understaffing that killed John Durm. It was not faulty equipment that killed him, nor was it complacency — it was Orlando Mitchell, and for that, I believe Orlando Mitchell will be held responsible,” Forestal said. “Two deputies should have escorted him to Eskenazi.”

In the edited video released by the sheriff’s office, Mitchell can be seen trying to manipulate his leg shackles while at the hospital for a medical check.

The sheriff said Durm had transported Mitchell before and that the belly chain had been properly secured.

Officials said Durm, 61, was returning from taking Mitchell to a hospital prior to the attack.

The arrest report says the incident was captured on surveillance video, which showed Durm get out of the driver’s side of the sheriff’s van and walk to the back of the transport van. As Durm let Mitchell out of the van, video allegedly showed Mitchell move behind Durm and put his hands over Durm’s head with the handcuff chain around Durm’s neck.

The video released by the sheriff’s office to the public shows the moments leading up to Durm being strangled.

The arrest report says video showed a struggle between Durm and Mitchell as they fell to the ground. In the video, Durm was seen trying to remove the chain as Mitchell stayed on top of him and continued choking Durm until he stopped moving. That all took approximately two minutes, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the video released by the sheriff’s office, Mitchell then uses a handcuff key to remove the handcuffs and get into the sheriff’s van and drive away.

Bodycam video from a Cumberland officer shows the officer coming in and seeing Durm on the ground and notifying other officers of what happened as Mitchell drives past.

“Sir? He left the entrance to CJC. Can you have someone from inside come outside the bay? He appears 10-0,” the Cumberland officer can be heard saying.

The video shows Mitchell drive the van through a gate before crashing into a light pole outside of the Community Justice Campus in the 3000 block of Prospect Street, near South Keystone Avenue.

Mitchell was removed from the van, handcuffed and placed on the ground.

Medics took Durm to Eskenazi Hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead.

Officials said Mitchell was taken to Eskenazi Hospital following the crash.

Officials said another deputy suffered minor injuries while apprehending Mitchell after the crash and was treated at the scene.

A judge previously granted a motion to move Mitchell to the custody of the Indiana Department of Correction. Reasons for the request by the sheriff’s office were Mitchell likely being charged in Durm’s death and Mitchell posing a risk of serious bodily injury or death to others.

Policy changes

Sheriff Forestal said there will now always be two deputies present when transporting inmates to medical visits. Overtime is approved to make sure this occurs.

Additional changes include:

Anyone charged with murder will be wearing red jumpsuits. As of Aug. 30, 2023, there are 196 individuals in custody for murder.

All off-site medical servirces, except those requiring ambulance transport for emergency treatment, shall be evaluated and authorized by contract physician with a documented reason as why services cannot be provided on-site and by contract medical provider before being transported.

All off-site medical transports for inmates shall require two deputies during transport.

All off-site medical appointments are conducted using two deputies or a combination of one deputy and one detention deputy — never two unarmed deputies.

Drivers shall radio the officer in charge of Eskenazi upon the arrival supporting the hospital visit. They’ll provide additional security at the hospital during the visit.

Retraining will be done on belly chains to make sure all deputies are up to date with proper procedures.

They will also conduct complacency training soon.

A hard defibrillator is now fixed to the wall of the Adult Detention Center sally port.

Vehicles entering the security gate to the sally port will identify their agency and the number of prisoners on board. The control clerk will radio process the arrival, and processing will meet the incoming driver in the sally port.

Strict compliance to firearm storage enforced in the secure areas.

Renewing request for cameras for Adult Detention Center wagons.

“I want to ensure our community that we are taking the necessary steps to eliminate any opportunities for those who wish to carry out harm against our staff. We are, and have always been, steadfast in our commitment to accountability in the safety of MCSO employees,” Forestal said. “While no number of protocols or additional staff can eliminate all risk, we are firmer to our commitment to meaningful changes to reflect our dedication to continuous improvement, and mostly importantly, honor the memory of the life we lost.”

Two deputies were terminated and two demoted as a result of what happened with Durm.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.