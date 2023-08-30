Lutheran Health Network breaks ground on Huntington Medical Office

LHN's new medical office is located at 235 Hauenstein Road, across the street from Huntington...
LHN's new medical office is located at 235 Hauenstein Road, across the street from Huntington North High School.(LHN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Lutheran Health Network (LHN) say crews have begun construction on a new medical office to serve Huntington and its surrounding communities.

The office is located at 235 Hauenstein Road, across the street from Huntington North High School. LHN says it will provide patients with primary care, imaging services, and rotating medical specialists, bringing the first LHN facility to the city.

Construction on the 8,000-square-foot project begins immediately, and officials say the office is set to open by late next summer.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Overnight shooting leaves one person injured
One person is dead in accidental shooting, FWPD says
One person is dead in accidental shooting, FWPD says
Moe’s Southwest Grill closes 8 Indiana restaurants
Wayne's Doughty helps Northrop's Guilford off the field (Courtesy: Blitz_OTH).
Wayne Generals Doughty noticed by millions for kindness on the field

Latest News

The northeast Indiana boutique that's behind the viral pickle jar sweatshirt
The northeast Indiana boutique that’s behind the viral pickle jar sweatshirt
Parkview Health logo
Parkview announces closure of DeKalb, LaGrange birthing centers
Purdue University Fort Wayne's lineup for its 28th Annual Omnibus Speaker Series.
PFW announces lineup for 2023-24 lecture series, featuring ‘The Office’ star
Moe’s Southwest Grill closes 8 Indiana restaurants