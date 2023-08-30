Lutheran Health Network breaks ground on Huntington Medical Office

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Lutheran Health Network (LHN) say crews have begun construction on a new medical office to serve Huntington and its surrounding communities.

The office is located at 235 Hauenstein Road, across the street from Huntington North High School. LHN says it will provide patients with primary care, imaging services, and rotating medical specialists, bringing the first LHN facility to the city.

Construction on the 8,000-square-foot project begins immediately, and officials say the office is set to open by late next summer.

“This new site will increase access to quality healthcare services for Huntington and the surrounding area. A large number of residents from this area travel to other Lutheran Health Physician locations for care. This new site will allow them to have access to our medical services close to where they live and work.”

