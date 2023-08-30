INDOT: Stretch of I-69 closed in Grant County for serious crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says crews are responding to a serious crash along I-69, south of Gas City, Wednesday afternoon.

INDOT sent an alert around 2 p.m., saying drivers should avoid the stretch of I-69 between S.R. 26 and U.S. 35/S.R. 22 in Grant County as crews respond to a serious crash.

They say the northbound lanes of I-69 will be closed in the area for the next several hours.

UPDATE: Both the north and southbound lanes of I-69 are closed in the area of this crash. Traffic is being diverted. https://t.co/B2krVQPsjh — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) August 30, 2023

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

