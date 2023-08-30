INDOT: Stretch of I-69 closed in Grant County for serious crash

INDOT says crews are responding to a serious crash along I-69, south of Gas City, Wednesday...
INDOT says crews are responding to a serious crash along I-69, south of Gas City, Wednesday afternoon.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says crews are responding to a serious crash along I-69, south of Gas City, Wednesday afternoon.

INDOT sent an alert around 2 p.m., saying drivers should avoid the stretch of I-69 between S.R. 26 and U.S. 35/S.R. 22 in Grant County as crews respond to a serious crash.

They say the northbound lanes of I-69 will be closed in the area for the next several hours.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

