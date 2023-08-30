FWPD officer who struck, killed pedestrian admits fault in crash

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer who struck and killed a 52-year-old man walking in downtown Fort Wayne in April has admitted to failing to yield the right-of-way.

The Allen County Prosecutor says following an investigation by their office and the Indiana State Police, a Class A infraction was filed against FWPD Sgt. Joshua Hartup, 46, for failure to yield the right-of-way to avoid a pedestrian, causing bodily injury.

In court on Wednesday, he entered a plea of admission for that infraction. He was ordered to pay a fine of $35.50, having previously paid $139.50 in court costs on Aug. 8.

A crash report obtained by 21Investigates says Sgt. Hartup was driving a police-issued truck when he crashed into Henry Najdeski, 52, at the intersection of E Main and S Calhoun Streets on April 19. Najdeski was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Indiana State Police (ISP) leaders confirmed on April 25 that Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed requested the department review the crash investigation. ISP completed its investigation on Aug. 1 and turned over the findings to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office for further review. The investigations showed Najdeski had the right-of-way to cross Main Street. Hartup was turning left (east) onto Main Street, from Calhoun Street, with a green light for traffic on Calhoun Street.

Allen County Prosecutor Michael McAlexander says toxicology tests show no drugs or alcohol were in his system and neither of his cellphones were in use at the time of the crash. They say the truck he was driving did not have a computer or an in-car camera.

In Hartup’s initial statement, he said he did not see Najdeski until he struck him. Prosecutors say surveillance videos in the area also did not show excessive speed on Hartup’s behalf.

Because of this, prosecutors determined Hartup faced no criminal liability.

