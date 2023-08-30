FW Railroad Historical Society acquires vintage, seven-car passenger train

(FORT WAYNE RAILROAD HISTORICAL SOCIETY)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society (FWRHS) recently acquired some vintage cars.

According to a news release, the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society received seven vintage passenger train cars from the Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum in New York.

The release says the train was once part of the New York Central Railroad’s “Great Steel Fleet” of passenger trains that operated in the 1940s and 1950s.

The train was built in 1941 for use on the Empire State Express, which was a first-class passenger train of the New York Central, according to the release.

Officials with FWRHS say the train will undergo modernization of its technical, electric, and mechanical parts, as well as modernize the seating and restrooms. This, according to the press release, will take place over the next few years before they can be operated publicly.

