Fort Wayne man dead in accidental shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 19-year-old Fort Wayne man was the victim of an accidental self-inflicted shooting Tuesday night.

The Allen County Coroner’s office says that Dakota Merritt died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 5400 block of Southern Court, on the City’s southeast side, around 8:30 p.m. First responders pronounced Merritt dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

Merritt’s cause of death has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

The shooting is under investigation.

