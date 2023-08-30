FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Broken glass and a missing car. That’s what Heidi Miller woke up to earlier this month, after her Kia Forte was stolen from her driveway.

“Well, I was just kind of shocked obviously, but not really surprised because I knew what was going on,” Miller said.

What was going on was cars, specifically Kias and Hyundai’s, were being broken into and, in some cases, stolen in her neighborhood.

“I’ve heard other people around my area and just in Fort Wayne in general that have gotten their cars broken into lately,” Miller said.

Thanks to a tracker in the car, Miller found her Kia just days later.

Inside included this message left behind from the thieves:

Fort Wayne Kia owner dealing with rise in car thefts, including her own (WPTA)

Police officers told her those thieves were likely just kids who were bored.

“I mean it was four minutes from my house and it didn’t seem like they took it anywhere but to literally just take a joy ride and feel cool,” Miller said.

The trend is a real problem for Kia and Hyundai owners and a headache for those, like Miller, who have to deal with the aftermath.

“It’s really annoying to just have done nothing then have to pay for it,” Miller said.

While insurance will cover some of the cost, Miller will be paying out of pocket to cover the rest.

To make matters worse, it will likely take over a month to fix, leaving Miller without a car for a while.

It’s been a frustrating month for Miller, and now she has a simple message for those looking into buying a new car.

“Probably would just not recommend buying a Kia or a Hyundai,” Miller said.

Miller says other Kia and Hyundai owners should check to see if their model has a tracker. If not, she recommends looking into buying one.

Miller says will likely end up selling her car when it’s fixed so she doesn’t have to deal with any more problems.

