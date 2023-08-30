Fort Wayne GM plant extends layoff one more week

(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly Plant have extended its temporary layoff an additional week amid continued supply struggles.

On Aug. 23, GM spokesperson Jeffrey Benzing said Fort Wayne assembly production would be paused the week of August 28 because of a “temporary part shortage.”

Employees were originally set to return to work after Labor Day, on September 5. But a message sent to GM workers and 21Alive on Wednesday says the plant will continue its downtime another week, through September 8.

“GM is actively working with our supplier to resolve the issues that have arisen so we can begin producing the vehicles that are in such high demand with our dealers and customers,” the message reads.

Officials said in the statement that they have “every intention” of resuming production on Monday, September 11.

RELATED: Local UAW members overwhelmingly vote in favor of strike

