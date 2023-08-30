6-Mile Trail’s future discussed by city leaders in Tuesday’s meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne city leaders held a public Tuesday evening to discuss the future of the 6-Mile Creek Trail.

The meeting was held at Paul Harding Jr. High School, and city leaders heard feedback on its plans to expand the trail.

Officials said a grant is needed to cover the cost and also said the grant proposal is due by September 28.

Officials also say if the project is funded, the trail will have a 23-mile loop in the trail network.

City Manager of Greenways and Trails Dawn Ritchie said the expansion of the trail would provide a safer space for bicyclists and pedestrians away from roads, as well as being able to connect neighborhoods.

The city hopes to have the project completed by 2027.

