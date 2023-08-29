Wabash County man arrested on child porn charge

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Wabash County man was arrested late last week on a child pornography charge.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, 40-year-old Adam Taylor was arrested on August 25 and faces one count of possession of child pornography.

Police say an investigation into Taylor began when a tip was received by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

They say the tip led to an ISP search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Orchard Street in Wabash. Police say they found multiple “electronic devices.”

According to the release, police turned over what was found to the prosecutor’s office, and an arrest warrant was issued for Taylor.

ISP officers say anyone who has information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home or https://report.cybertip.org/ to make a report.

