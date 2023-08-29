Trial date set for former Hoosier couple in $3.4 million COVID relief scam

(KTVF)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MYERS, Florida (WPTA) - A trial date is set for a Florida couple with ties to northeast Indiana who were indicted in a COVID relief fund scam.

The United States Attorney’s Office says Timothy and Lisa Jolloff used millions of dollars in COVID relief funds to buy big-ticket items.

The complaint says Timothy Jolloff submitted fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications in the spring of 2020 to the Small Business Administration (SBA) and a PPP-approved lender. The SBA and PPP lender then approved the fund 11 disaster loans and six PPP loans, totaling about $2.14 million, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say they spent more than $300,000 on pontoon boats and $55,000 on a GMC Sierra. The indictment also accuses them of spending the funds on property in Angola and Fort Myers. The Associated Press reports the couple also bought a furniture business in Indiana and a landscaping business in Florida, which had no connection to the relief funds they applied for.

The couple faces charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering and illegal monetary transactions, according to court records. Timothy is also charged with one count of wire fraud.

According to online court records, their trial date is set for November 1.

