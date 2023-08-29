Tell Julian: An Update on Tameka’s Cakes & Desserts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On this week’s edition of ‘Tell Julian,’ 21Alive’s Julian Teekaram checks in with local baker Tameka Foster.

Julian interviewed Tameka back in June, and at that time, the future of her business, Tameka’s Cakes & Desserts, was uncertain.

Fast forward to today and Tameka’s situation has drastically improved.

“I’m definitely gonna keep going. I have a big vision for what I want to do,” said Foster.

You’ll remember last time she talked about the struggles of hiring dependable staff to keep up with demand. Hiring is still a challenge, but she’s making progress.

“I’ve already hired a new employee. I look to hire two more and then we’ll be able to ramp up production to get towards retail.”

She’s also received a lot of love from the community.

When her mixers broke, a customer stepped up to fix them.

Customers are also responsible for her brand-new cake display!

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT TAMEKA’S CAKES & DESSERTS

Tameka’s Cakes is a private kitchen currently taking preorders ONLY. No walk-in retail at this time. Must preorder dessert cakes online at least 7 days in advance. Scheduled pickups Wednesday-Saturday Cake Slice Fridays is currently biweekly. You must preorder. You can sign-up on her website to join the email list and receive notifications when ordering opens. To order your dessert, just click here.

