Single-engine aircraft makes emergency landing in Kosciusko County, no injuries reported

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says no one was injured after a single-engine...
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says no one was injured after a single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing in a field Tuesday afternoon.(KCSD)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says no one was injured after a single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing in a field Tuesday afternoon.

The department says 69-year-old Robert Haller II was flying a 1947 Piper PA-12 prop plane from Anderson to Goshen. As Haller flew south of Warsaw, his aircraft lost power.

Police say he landed in a cut hay field on the southeast corner of S County Farm Road 400 S in Clay Township. Officers say he was not able to get the plane stopped, and it crossed the road and came to a rest in a bean field on the intersection’s southwest corner.

No one was injured in the incident, police say. The Federal Aviation Administration out of Fort Wayne is investigating.

