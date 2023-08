Several railroad tracks to have intermittent closures in Allen, Adams counties

NORTHEAST INDIANA, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Highway Department is warning motorists of several temporary railroad track closures taking place this week in Allen and Adams counties.

Leaders say from Tuesday, Aug. 28, through Wednesday, Aug. 29, railroad company Genesee & Wyoming Inc. will have intermittent closures of several tracks for about 1-2 hours at each location.

The following tracks will be closed:

NEW HAVEN: East Paulding Rd. between Adams Center Road and Hartzell Road

ALLEN COUNTY: Hartzell Rd. between Maples Road and Tillman Road Maples Rd. between Hartzell Road and Minnich Road Hoffman Rd. between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road Monroeville Rd. between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road Flatrock Rd. between Wayne Trace and Minnich Road Hoagland Rd. between Minnich Road and Enemhiser Road Barkley Rd. between Minnich Road and Enemhiser Road Scheuman Rd. between Minnich Road and Emenhiser Road Emenhiser Rd. between South County Line Road and Scheuman Road South County Line Rd. between Emenhiser Road and Houk Road

ADAMS COUNTY: West 1100 North West 1000 North West 900 North Piqua Road/CR 850N



