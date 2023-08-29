Parkview announces closure of DeKalb, LaGrange birthing centers

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WPTA) - Leaders with Parkview Health say they will be closing two of its birthing centers in rural communities.

Beginning in September, officials say labor and delivery services will no longer be available at Parkview DeKalb Hospital or Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Leaders noted that across the country, rural hospitals have “experienced ongoing challenges in ensuring sustainable access to high-quality obstetrics services.

In a statement sent to 21Alive, a spokesperson says Parkview will enhance prenatal and postnatal care in the communities that still offer such services.

“Parkview will continue to offer labor and delivery services at Family Birthing Centers in five hospitals throughout the region: Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital, Parkview Hospital Randallia, and the Parkview Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Labor and delivery services are also available in Bryan, Ohio, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, which will join Parkview Health in October, and we are investing in a new Family Birthing Center at Parkview Kosciusko Hospital in 2024. Parkview Wabash Hospital does not offer labor and delivery.”

Hospital leaders say they have already begun contacting expecting mothers to transition their care plans to nearby Parkview Family Birthing Centers. All workers will be offered similar roles within the health system, officials say.

