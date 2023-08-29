Parkview announces closure of DeKalb, LaGrange birthing centers

Parkview Health logo
Parkview Health logo(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTHEAST INDIANA (WPTA) - Leaders with Parkview Health say they will be closing two of its birthing centers in rural communities.

Beginning in September, officials say labor and delivery services will no longer be available at Parkview DeKalb Hospital or Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Leaders noted that across the country, rural hospitals have “experienced ongoing challenges in ensuring sustainable access to high-quality obstetrics services.

In a statement sent to 21Alive, a spokesperson says Parkview will enhance prenatal and postnatal care in the communities that still offer such services.

Hospital leaders say they have already begun contacting expecting mothers to transition their care plans to nearby Parkview Family Birthing Centers. All workers will be offered similar roles within the health system, officials say.

