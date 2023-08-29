Overnight shooting leaves one person injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort wayne police responded to a shooting on the city’s south side early Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:45 Tuesday morning in the 300 block of S Cornell Circle, near Harrison Hill Elementary School.

We are still waiting to learn more about what happened from the police, but they tell us the victim is expected to be okay.

