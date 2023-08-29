Overnight shooting leaves one person injured

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort wayne police responded to a shooting on the city’s south side early Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:45 Tuesday morning in the 300 block of S Cornell Circle, near Harrison Hill Elementary School.

We are still waiting to learn more about what happened from the police, but they tell us the victim is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crash
Child injured in DeKalb County rollover, mother arrested for DUI
Jessica Slone, owner of Bad Addiction Boutique in Auburn, reached virality for her sweatshirt...
Auburn woman featured on ‘Today Show’ site for viral pickle sweatshirt
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Wayne Trace
Huntington man cricitally wounded after shooting himself
Early morning hit-and-run leaves man in life-threatening condition

Latest News

21Alive Morning News
Overnight shooting leaves one person injured
FILE PHOTO: Police remain at the scene of a shooting on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Muncie, Ind.
Indiana police arrest 2nd man in July shooting at massive block party that killed 1, injured 17
Governor Eric Holcomb’s plans to expand firefighter training
Wayne's Doughty helps Northrop's Guilford off the field (Courtesy: Blitz_OTH).
Wayne Generals Doughty noticed by millions for kindness on the field