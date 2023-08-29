The northeast Indiana boutique that’s behind the viral pickle jar sweatshirt

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman in northeast Indiana created a sweatshirt with pickles jars on it, now it’s viral on TikTok.

Jessica Slone was born and raised in Kendallville and moved to Auburn a few years ago. In 2019, she and her husband Ryan started an online boutique called Bad Addiction Boutique.

They sell everyday boutique items, but Slone tells me their best sellers are their fun graphic tees and sweatshirts, like the pickle jar one.

She initially created it as an inside joke between her and Ryan, but once she posted it to Facebook, she realized there was a demand for them. Then, when she posted it on TikTok, it exploded.

They have now sold 35,000 pickle jar sweatshirts; most being sold in the middle of summer, and with fall season approaching quickly, they’re expecting even more orders.

“We were thinking, ‘it’s the middle of the Summer it is so hot out and the pickle sweatshirt is selling like crazy, what are sales going to be like and what is our gameplan come October, November, December when it starts to get cold’,” Slone says.

Bad Addiction Boutique also has over 200,000 followers on their TikTok account, and 8.5 million likes.

They also have tumblers and t-shirts with the same pickle jar design and they’re even adding toddler and youth sizes this week.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.