Nearly $30M in historic school safety funding approved for Indiana schools

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Indiana (WPTA) - Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced on Tuesday that more than $29.8 million in matching state grants have been approved to better the safety of Indiana schools.

The announcement marks the fifth straight year of what the state calls record-breaking safety investments in school systems. The Indiana General Assembly approved Gov. Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda budget proposal earlier this year, aiming to increase the Secured School Safety Grants (SSSG) by $25 million each year.

With additional funding from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security budget, Holcomb’s office says the Board voted to approve all application requests, totaling 605 projects for 474 schools.

For the 2023 fiscal year, the board approved $29,824,803.67 in school safety funding, the announcement reads. They say the performance period for the grants begins September 1. Also included in the governor’s 2023 agenda is “significant modernizing reforms” to the SSSG, including broader access, greater flexibility, and new uses.

East Allen County Schools, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools, and Southwest Allen County Schools were all awarded $100,000 in SSSGs for the 2024 school year.

For more information, visit the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website.

The state has also created the Indiana School Safety Hub, which provides resources, training opportunities, and other information aimed at giving schools the necessary tools to keep students and staff safe.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

