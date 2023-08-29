Moe’s Southwest Grill closes 8 Indiana restaurants

Ind. (WPTA) - Moe’s Southwest Grill has shuttered several of its restaurants in the Hoosier state, including one in Fort Wayne.

Moe’s Southwest Grill on Dupont Road is now listed as permanently closed. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream announced in mid-July that its second Fort Wayne store would be taking over the Dupont Road spot.

Currently, its West Jefferson Boulevard location remains open.

According to Moe’s website, the food chain has recently closed eight of its 17 Indiana stores. Two stores in Indianapolis, Fishers, Noblesville, Lebanon, West Lafayette and Muncie locations now are listed as closed on the website.

Several of the shuttered stores’ Facebook pages have the following message in the about me section: “Our restaurants may be experiencing limited hours or may be closed. Please call to confirm operating hours. Thank you for your patience during this time.”

21Alive has reached out to the company for comment but has not yet heard back.

