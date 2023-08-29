Moe’s Southwest Grill closes 8 Indiana restaurants

(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WPTA) - Moe’s Southwest Grill has shuttered several of its restaurants in the Hoosier state, including one in Fort Wayne.

Moe’s Southwest Grill on Dupont Road is now listed as permanently closed. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream announced in mid-July that its second Fort Wayne store would be taking over the Dupont Road spot.

Currently, its West Jefferson Boulevard location remains open.

According to Moe’s website, the food chain has recently closed eight of its 17 Indiana stores. Two stores in Indianapolis, Fishers, Noblesville, Lebanon, West Lafayette and Muncie locations now are listed as closed on the website.

Several of the shuttered stores’ Facebook pages have the following message in the about me section: “Our restaurants may be experiencing limited hours or may be closed. Please call to confirm operating hours. Thank you for your patience during this time.”

21Alive has reached out to the company for comment but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Jessica Slone, owner of Bad Addiction Boutique in Auburn, reached virality for her sweatshirt...

Auburn woman featured on ‘Today Show’ site for viral pickle sweatshirt

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A Hoosier woman was recently featured on The Today Show’s website for her clothing design that struck a chord with pickle-lovers.

Community

FILE - ACPL's Aboite Branch

ACPL’s Aboite Branch to be repaired following damage from 2022 derecho

Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders say work will soon start on the Allen County Public Library’s (ACPL) Aboite Branch that was damaged in the 2022 derecho.

Community

SACS alters bus routes for certain middle, high school students

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) say to help with bus pick-up issues caused by a driver shortage, middle school students will soon have new bus routes.

Community

The 2023 Hobnobben Film Festival runs from October 19-22.

Lineup announced for 2023 Hobnobben Film Festival

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Plans have been announced for the annual film festival which aims to highlight independent films while raising money for Fort Wayne’s nonprofit cinema.

Latest News

Community

Science Central is a hands-on, kid-oriented exploration center in Fort Wayne.

Science Central set to build only public planetarium in NE Indiana

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Fans of outer space, you are going to love this.

Community

Auburn Cord Duesenberg

Your guide to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
Car lovers from across the country are already rolling into Auburn for the 67th annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.

Community

Fort Wayne Guitar Exchange to reopen

Fort Wayne Guitar Exchange to reopen

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT
|
By John H.D. Wagner
Local musician Jon Ross and self-proclaimed “tone daddy” Mitch Fraizer are breathing new life into an old favorite on Wells Street.

News

Allen County Health Fair 2023

Allen County Health Fair underway; free vaccinations, screenings available

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The New Haven Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Lutheran Health, IU Health and Parkview to offer a free health fair Wednesday.

Community

Macarons for Maui

Macarons for Maui, how a Fort Wayne bakery is making a difference

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Condra
GK Baked Goods in downtown Fort Wayne is selling macarons and sending 100% of the proceeds to Maui to help out in the wildfire recovery efforts.

Community

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Dr. Wendy Robinson, who served as Fort Wayne...

Funeral services set for late FWCS Superintendent Dr. Robinson Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Dr. Wendy Robinson, who served as Fort Wayne Community Schools’ superintendent for 17 years.