Indiana police arrest 2nd man in July shooting at massive block party that killed 1, injured 17

FILE PHOTO: Police remain at the scene of a shooting on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Muncie, Ind.
FILE PHOTO: Police remain at the scene of a shooting on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Muncie, Ind.(WTHR)
By The Associated Press and Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Police arrested a second man Monday in a July shooting at a massive block party in central Indiana that left one person dead and 17 others wounded.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on preliminary felony charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm for his alleged role in the July 30 shooting, Muncie police said.

BACKGROUND: One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say

The Muncie man’s name has not yet been released because he was not formally charged in the shooting as of Monday night.

His arrest is the second in the shooting that occurred as hundreds of people were attending the block party in Muncie, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. Joseph E. Bonner III, 30, was killed, and 18 others were injured, including a woman, run over by a car while running from the scene.

On Aug. 1, police announced the arrest of John L. Vance Jr., 36, in the shooting. He faces two counts of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness and one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The shooting occurred as police called for the venue’s owner to shut down the gathering, authorities have said. Bonner was among those attending the party, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

21Alive Morning News

Overnight shooting leaves one person injured

Updated: 43 minutes ago
21Alive Morning News

Crime

Overnight shooting leaves one person injured

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
Fort wayne police responded to a shooting on the city’s south side early Tuesday morning.

News

Governor Eric Holcomb’s plans to expand firefighter training

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
On Friday Governor Eric Holcomb announced part of his NextLevel Agenda which is expanding the physical firefighting training for Hoosiers.

Sports

Wayne's Doughty helps Northrop's Guilford off the field (Courtesy: Blitz_OTH).

Wayne Generals Doughty noticed by millions for kindness on the field

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Wayne junior Victur Doughty helped an injured Northrop sophomore, Jerquaden Guilford, off the field last Friday night.

Latest News

News

Wayne Generals Doughty noticed by millions for kindness on the field

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Akron man celebrates 74 years as a volunteer firefighter

Akron man celebrates 74 years as a volunteer firefighter

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
101 years of life and 74 years of service. Not many get to achieve either milestone, let alone both.

News

Akron man celebrates 74 years as a volunteer firefighter

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

FWCS announces new career skills initiative for high school students

FWCS announces new career skills initiative for high school students

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

21Alive top 4 at 4

WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Monday, August 28.

21Investigates

The rise in stolen cars in Fort Wayne

Cities across the country are suing Kia and Hyundai, will Fort Wayne join in?

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Karli VanCleave
Several cities across the country are filing lawsuits against car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai, 21Investigates is wondering if Fort Wayne will join in.