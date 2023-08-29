INDIANA: COVID-19 emergency hospitalizations are up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - COVID-19 seems to be making a bit of a comeback in Indiana and in other places across the country.

Recent data shows here in the Hoosier state, in the span of a month, emergency room visits for COVID-related symptoms were up over 200%. Doctors say, nowadays, COVID symptoms don’t include a loss of taste or smell, but more fatigue and a stuffed nose.

Doctor Mat Pflieger says we don’t need to be afraid of COVID, but we need to be appropriately nervous.

”Pay attention to your system, if you are high risk... talk to your doctor. We don’t need to be in lockdown, and shut down everything right now. That’s what we’ve been saying from the very beginning of 2020. If you are sick. Stay home.”>

The big question is, with emergency hospitalizations so high, will face masks make a comeback? The answer is no.

New COVID-19 vaccine will likely hit drugstores in mid-September. Dr. Matt Pflieger and officials with the CDC say most people are better off waiting until the Fall to get another booster shot.

