I-69 N on-ramp to temporarily close

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An I-69 on-ramp will temporarily close in the next few days.

INDOT said in a news release that the on-ramp from eastbound U.S. 24 (West Jefferson Blvd.) to northbound I-69 (at mile marker 302) will temporarily close starting September 5 due to concrete replacement and joint repair work taking place on I-69.

Officials with INDOT say construction is expected to be completed by September 15.

According to the news release, drivers should use southbound I-69 to the Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road interchange, exit 299, and then use the on-ramp to northbound I-69, or seek an alternate route.

I-69 N on-ramp to temporarily close
I-69 N on-ramp to temporarily close(INDOT)

