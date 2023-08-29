FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An I-69 on-ramp will temporarily close in the next few days.

INDOT said in a news release that the on-ramp from eastbound U.S. 24 (West Jefferson Blvd.) to northbound I-69 (at mile marker 302) will temporarily close starting September 5 due to concrete replacement and joint repair work taking place on I-69.

Officials with INDOT say construction is expected to be completed by September 15.

According to the news release, drivers should use southbound I-69 to the Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road interchange, exit 299, and then use the on-ramp to northbound I-69, or seek an alternate route.

I-69 N on-ramp to temporarily close (INDOT)

