Governor Eric Holcomb’s plans to expand firefighter training

(Waco Fire Department)
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Friday Governor Eric Holcomb announced part of his NextLevel Agenda which is expanding the physical firefighting training for Hoosiers.

He revealed the plan to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and firefighter officials.

“Indiana will always support its public safety personnel, who selflessly risk their lives to protect the communities in which they live,” Gov. Holcomb said. “This plan will ensure that Hoosier firefighters have the skills and the equipment necessary to do their job safely and effectively.”

The project will cost $7.7 million dollars and will call for new training centers in Corydon, Linton, Rensselaer, and Wabash.

Firefighter officials said they hope the new training center brings in a new generation of Indiana firefighters.

The new sites are expected to be completed and ready for use in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crash
Child injured in DeKalb County rollover, mother arrested for DUI
Jessica Slone, owner of Bad Addiction Boutique in Auburn, reached virality for her sweatshirt...
Auburn woman featured on ‘Today Show’ site for viral pickle sweatshirt
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Wayne Trace
Huntington man cricitally wounded after shooting himself
Early morning hit-and-run leaves man in life-threatening condition

Latest News

Wayne's Doughty helps Northrop's Guilford off the field (Courtesy: Blitz_OTH).
Wayne Generals Doughty noticed by millions for kindness on the field
Wayne Generals Doughty noticed by millions for kindness on the field
Akron man celebrates 74 years as a volunteer firefighter
Akron man celebrates 74 years as a volunteer firefighter
Akron man celebrates 74 years as a volunteer firefighter