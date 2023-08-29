Governor Eric Holcomb’s plans to expand firefighter training

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Friday Governor Eric Holcomb announced part of his NextLevel Agenda which is expanding the physical firefighting training for Hoosiers.

He revealed the plan to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and firefighter officials.

“Indiana will always support its public safety personnel, who selflessly risk their lives to protect the communities in which they live,” Gov. Holcomb said. “This plan will ensure that Hoosier firefighters have the skills and the equipment necessary to do their job safely and effectively.”

The project will cost $7.7 million dollars and will call for new training centers in Corydon, Linton, Rensselaer, and Wabash.

Firefighter officials said they hope the new training center brings in a new generation of Indiana firefighters.

The new sites are expected to be completed and ready for use in early 2024.

