FWPD searching for missing 13-year-old boy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are searching for a missing teen.

In a Public Safety Alert sent around 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers say they are searching for 13-year-old Kaeden Juarez.

He is said to be 5′10″ tall, around 195 pounds, and has short hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.

Call police at 260-427-1222 with information.

