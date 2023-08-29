City to hold public meeting on 6-Mile Creek Trail expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders invite the public to attend a meeting to discuss a popular walking trail.

According to a news release, the city is looking to expand the 6-Mile Creek Trail.

The release also says the city is applying for a federal grant to expand nearly five miles of the trail, which they say will start at Fellowship Missionary Church and stretch to the intersection of Seiler and Maplecrest Roads.

The public meeting is for Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Paul Harding Jr. High School.

The news release says anyone who is unable to attend the meeting can contact Dawn Ritchie with their name and address at dawn.ritchie@cityoffortwayne.org.

Click here to see a map of the trail.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.