City to hold public meeting on 6-Mile Creek Trail expansion

(WPTA)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders invite the public to attend a meeting to discuss a popular walking trail.

According to a news release, the city is looking to expand the 6-Mile Creek Trail.

The release also says the city is applying for a federal grant to expand nearly five miles of the trail, which they say will start at Fellowship Missionary Church and stretch to the intersection of Seiler and Maplecrest Roads.

The public meeting is for Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Paul Harding Jr. High School.

The news release says anyone who is unable to attend the meeting can contact Dawn Ritchie with their name and address at dawn.ritchie@cityoffortwayne.org.

Click here to see a map of the trail.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crash
Child injured in DeKalb County rollover, mother arrested for DUI
Jessica Slone, owner of Bad Addiction Boutique in Auburn, reached virality for her sweatshirt...
Auburn woman featured on ‘Today Show’ site for viral pickle sweatshirt
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Wayne Trace
Huntington man cricitally wounded after shooting himself
Early morning hit-and-run leaves man in life-threatening condition

Latest News

I-69 N on-ramp to temporarily close
Several railroad tracks to have intermittent closures in Allen, Adams counties
Wabash County man arrested on child porn charge
City offices to close for Labor Day