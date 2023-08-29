Akron man celebrates 74 years as a volunteer firefighter

AKRON, Ind. (WPTA) - 101 years of life and 74 years of service. Not many get to achieve either milestone, let alone both.

Monday night in Akron at the Henry Township Fire Department, family, friends and his fellow volunteer firefighters surprised Ray Doering to celebrate a special milestone.

A celebration they don’t take for granted.

“At 101, he’s still kicking,” Connie Anderson said.

Anderson is Doering’s daughter. Growing up, she says the department was a big part of their lives.

For Ray, it still is.

“Dad being 101, obviously, he’s not very active but it’s like an extended family,” Anderson said. “You know how some fire stations have mascots? I think Dad’s their mascot.”

74 years of service comes with plenty of stories. But Ray didn’t feel like telling those Monday.

“I could tell you a lot of stories, but I won’t,” Doering said.

Ray says becoming a volunteer firefighter was just part of who he was.

“I guess I’m used to helping others and when the fire rang, I run, locked the door and jumped in the firetruck,” Doering said.

As the celebration continued, Anderson was grateful to see the joy from her father.

“I’m just glad that he’s able to be here to accept this award being as old as he is and as healthy as he is,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.