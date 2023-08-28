WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Monday, August 28
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Monday, August 28.

  • Police are asking for information on a hit-and-run that left one person in critical condition.
  • Service is back to normal at Parkview Hospital.
  • A Butler woman was charged with WOI after crashing her own car.
  • Man killed in Friday morning car crash identified.

FWCS announces new career skills initiative for high school students
The rise in stolen cars in Fort Wayne
Cities across the country are suing Kia and Hyundai, will Fort Wayne join in?
