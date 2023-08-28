W State Blvd to see lane restrictions for the next month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - W. State Blvd. will see lane restrictions for the next month.

Officials with the city’s Traffic Engineering Department say W. State Blvd. from Hillegas Road to Lakeview Drive will have lane restrictions starting Aug. 28 due to power line work.

According to a new release, the work is expected to be completed by Thursday, September 28.

