Silver Alert canceled for missing Hendricks County man

CLAYTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a man missing from Hendricks County.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said 85-year-old Emmett E. Fishel was last seen Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. in Clayton, Indiana.

The Silver Alert was issued Sunday shortly before 8:30 p.m. and was canceled Monday around 10:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office has not provided additional information on the cancellation at this time.

Clayton is roughly 30 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating a missing Clayton man.

Emmett E. Fishel, 85, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. He is missing from Clayton, Ind. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Fishel was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He was reportedly driving a black 2014 Ford Mustang with an Indiana license plate that read WHL190.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Fishel should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700 or dial 911.

