Parkview LaGrange Hospital reopens after failed A/C system causes closure
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parkview Health officials say Parkview LaGrange Hospital reopened Monday morning after being closed since Friday.
Officials said in a news release Monday that the facility closed Friday after the air conditioning in the building went out, citing they wanted to ensure the safety of staff and patients.
The release says the entire air conditioning system in the hospital was replaced, and temperatures have returned to normal levels.
BACKGROUND: Parkview LaGrange Hospital closed for two days due to A/C outage
