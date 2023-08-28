Parkview LaGrange Hospital reopens after failed A/C system causes closure

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parkview Health officials say Parkview LaGrange Hospital reopened Monday morning after being closed since Friday.

Officials said in a news release Monday that the facility closed Friday after the air conditioning in the building went out, citing they wanted to ensure the safety of staff and patients.

“We’d like to offer our sincere thanks to our patients, visitors, and the rest of the community for their grace and understanding as we worked to resume services as quickly and safely as possible.”

The release says the entire air conditioning system in the hospital was replaced, and temperatures have returned to normal levels.

