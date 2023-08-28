LIST: Programming changes for 21Alive stations
(WPTA) - Viewers may want to take note of the following program changes for WPTA stations.
The following changes will take place the week of September 11:
- Tamron Hall on WPTA (channel 21.1) will move from its current 3-4 p.m. timeslot and instead air at 10-11 a.m.
- INsight on WPTA (channel 21.1) will move from its current 12:30 p.m. slot to 3-4 p.m.
- Jennifer Hudson on EPTA (channel 21.2) will move from its current 3-4 p.m. slot now moves to MyTV (channel 21.3) from 10-11 a.m.
Shows that will be ending:
- Lord Blood Rah’s Nerve-Wrackin’ Theatre – ends Saturday, 8/26
- Dr. Phil – ends Friday, 9/8
- WOWO morning MyTV simulcast – ends Friday, 9/8
- Access Daily – ends Friday, 9/8
New shows:
- The Broadway Show – starts 9/2 at 6a on MyTV (channel 21.3)
- World Chase Tag – starts Sunday 9/10 at 1a on MyTV (channel 21.3)
- Investigate TV Plus – starts Monday 9/11 at 12:30p on WPTA (channel 21.1)
- People Puzzler – starts Monday 9/11 at 12p on MyTV (channel 21.3)
- Cutler’s Court – starts Monday 9/11 at 1p on the CW (channel 33.1)
- Deadline to Disaster – starts Saturday 9/16 at 1p on MyTV (channel 21.3)
- Fast Home Rescue – starts Saturday 9/16 at 3p on MyTV (channel 21.3)
- Weird Earth – starts Saturday 9/16 at 12p on MyTV (channel 21.3)
