LIST: Programming changes for 21Alive stations

(Staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WPTA) - Viewers may want to take note of the following program changes for WPTA stations.

The following changes will take place the week of September 11:
  • Tamron Hall on WPTA (channel 21.1) will move from its current 3-4 p.m. timeslot and instead air at 10-11 a.m.
  • INsight on WPTA (channel 21.1) will move from its current 12:30 p.m. slot to 3-4 p.m.
  • Jennifer Hudson on EPTA (channel 21.2) will move from its current 3-4 p.m. slot now moves to MyTV (channel 21.3) from 10-11 a.m.
Shows that will be ending:
  • Lord Blood Rah’s Nerve-Wrackin’ Theatre – ends Saturday, 8/26
  • Dr. Phil ends Friday, 9/8
  • WOWO morning MyTV simulcast – ends Friday, 9/8
  • Access Daily – ends Friday, 9/8
New shows:
  • The Broadway Show – starts 9/2 at 6a on MyTV (channel 21.3)
  • World Chase Tag – starts Sunday 9/10 at 1a on MyTV (channel 21.3)
  • Investigate TV Plus – starts Monday 9/11 at 12:30p on WPTA (channel 21.1)
  • People Puzzler – starts Monday 9/11 at 12p on MyTV (channel 21.3)
  • Cutler’s Court – starts Monday 9/11 at 1p on the CW (channel 33.1)
  • Deadline to Disaster – starts Saturday 9/16 at 1p on MyTV (channel 21.3)
  • Fast Home Rescue – starts Saturday 9/16 at 3p on MyTV (channel 21.3)
  • Weird Earth – starts Saturday 9/16 at 12p on MyTV (channel 21.3)

