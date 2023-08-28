LIST: Programming changes for 21Alive stations

(WPTA) - Viewers may want to take note of the following program changes for WPTA stations.

Tamron Hall on WPTA (channel 21.1) will move from its current 3-4 p.m. timeslot and instead air at 10-11 a.m.

INsight on WPTA (channel 21.1) will move from its current 12:30 p.m. slot to 3-4 p.m.