Large fight breaks out at Movies 14 in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police were called to Movies 14 in Mishawaka Sunday night after a large fight broke out.

Police tell 16 News Now they responded to a call of around 100 young people fighting outside the movie theater around 9:30 p.m.

South Bend police were called in to assist in breaking up the fight as the scene expanded into SBPD’s jurisdiction.

Police say one juvenile female was detained for attempted battery of a police officer and resisting law enforcement.

National Cinema Day was celebrated Sunday. Tickets were available for only $4 for all movies, including new releases.

