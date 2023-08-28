Landmark Recovery ordered to turn over surveillance footage to coroner

By 16 News Now and Carli Luca
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka addiction treatment facility that’s currently under investigation by Indiana health officials over numerous allegations of misconduct must turn over surveillance footage that was requested by the St. Joseph County coroner.

The Landmark Recovery facility on Bodnar Boulevard has been under fire since three deaths were reported there in July. As those death investigations have unfolded, numerous allegations of misconduct at the facility have surfaced.

The rehab facility, which was forced to close at the beginning of the month after having its license revoked, is currently under investigation by county, state, and federal entities.

Earlier this month, the St. Joseph County coroner filed a court motion asking the judge to order Landmark Recovery to release surveillance video related to three death investigations that happened at the facility within one week.

The court has responded to the motion and ordered Landmark to turn over the requested camera footage by Friday, Sept. 1, at the latest.

16 News Now reached out to Landmark Recovery for comment and is still waiting to hear back.

Order Granting by WNDU on Scribd

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-69 N on-ramp to temporarily close

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
An I-69 on-ramp will temporarily close in the next few days.

News

Several railroad tracks to have intermittent closures in Allen, Adams counties

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Allen County Highway Department is warning motorists of several temporary railroad track closures taking place this week in Allen and Adams counties.

News

Wabash County man arrested on child porn charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Wabash County man was arrested late last week on child pornography charges.

News

City offices to close for Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the City of Fort Wayne say all city offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, for Labor Day.

News

City to hold public meeting on 6-Mile Creek Trail expansion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
City leaders invite the public to attend a meeting to discuss a popular walking trail.

Latest News

News

21Alive Morning News

Overnight shooting leaves one person injured

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Crime

Overnight shooting leaves one person injured

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Fort wayne police responded to a shooting on the city’s south side early Tuesday morning.

News

FILE PHOTO: Police remain at the scene of a shooting on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Muncie, Ind.

Indiana police arrest 2nd man in July shooting at massive block party that killed 1, injured 17

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and Evan Harris
Police arrested a second man Monday in a July shooting at a massive block party in central Indiana that left one person dead and 17 others wounded.

News

Governor Eric Holcomb’s plans to expand firefighter training

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
Governor Eric Holcomb announced part of his NextLevel Agenda on Friday, which includes expanding the physical firefighting training for Hoosiers.

Sports

Wayne's Doughty helps Northrop's Guilford off the field (Courtesy: Blitz_OTH).

Wayne Generals Doughty noticed by millions for kindness on the field

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Wayne junior Victur Doughty helped an injured Northrop sophomore, Jerquaden Guilford, off the field last Friday night.

News

Wayne Generals Doughty noticed by millions for kindness on the field

Updated: 11 hours ago