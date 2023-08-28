Huntington man cricitally wounded after shooting himself

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say a Huntington man is critically hurt after pointing a gun at another driver before turning it on himself.

According to Huntington police, the incident happened Saturday around 1:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Business 24. They say a witness reported a truck pulling a boat that pulled up beside another car and pointed a gun at the person inside.

Police say the driver, who had the gun pointed at them, left the scene and reported the incident to the Huntington Police Department.

According to the news release, around 1:25 p.m., Huntington police and sheriffs were called to the 1900 block of W. Park Dr. on a report of what they believed was the same truck from the previous report parked on the road.

Police say they were called because of a truck pulling a boat that was parked on the road. The driver of the truck was believed to have had a medical emergency.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they saw the driver had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The release says first responders gave the person aid before they were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where police say the driver is listed in critical condition.

