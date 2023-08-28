FWCS announces new career skills initiative for high school students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The area’s largest school system has been named a Ford Next Generation Learning (NGL) community, greenlighting a new program that focuses on teaching students transferrable career skills.

Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) leaders announced the designation on Monday, saying it comes after 16 months of work to develop and submit a Master Plan to transform education from pre-K through 12th grade.

In a news release, FWCS says its NGL status connects the district to a network of schools that are supported by the Ford Motor Co. Fund, which encourages schools to prepare students for success after high school.

School leaders say the Master Plan was made alongside 200 community members and FWCS employees to map out the skills, knowledge, and attributes graduates will need to be successful beyond the classroom.

Part of the district’s Master Plan for the program is to make its five high schools “School of Success.” They say the initiative will start next year with incoming freshmen. The “Freshman School of Success” will have students working together in small groups, or houses, under the 3DE model they say is already used at North Side and Snider.

The ninth graders will learn about career pathway options and will select the “School of Success” they are most interested in participating in for the remainder of their schooling. District leaders say the options include pathways in the School of Health Science and Human Services; the School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Trades; and the School of Business, Technology and the Arts at each of its high schools.

Each different “School of Success” will work with community partners to ensure students are learning what is most relevant to employers in their chosen field, giving students transferrable career skills.

Northeast Indiana Works President Edmond O’Neal III will serve as the convening partner to help the district in developing and expanding business connections, as well as helping to monitor the program’s success.

“I am excited to take on this partnership with Fort Wayne Community Schools. The students in the classroom today are tomorrow’s workforce. To ensure robust economic development in Northeast Indiana continues, we cannot work in isolation. Bringing the state’s largest public-school district together with our business community gives students opportunities for educational growth that far exceeds what was available to previous generations. Our graduates will be ready to take on further education, employment or enlistment the day after graduation.”

