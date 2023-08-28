Fort Wayne man sentenced in January shooting on Columbia Avenue

21-year-old Dennis Williams Jr.
21-year-old Dennis Williams Jr.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 21-year-old Fort Wayne man has been sentenced for his role in a shooting early this year that left one man injured just outside of downtown.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said officers were called to the 900 block of Columbia Ave. around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. They say when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Officers arrested Dennis Williams Jr. in the shooting the next day. He was charged with attempted murder, criminal recklessness, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors say he was sentenced to 10 years on Monday following a plea agreement.

