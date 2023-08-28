Electric Works earns national award for urban redevelopment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Electric Works campus just received a national honor.
According to a news release, the campus was one of ten regional candidates for the 2023 Phoenix Awards, which celebrates “exemplary projects in the redevelopment of abandoned or underutilized buildings,” or “brownfields.”
Officials say Electric Works was recognized as the top brownfield redevelopment project for the EPA’s (Environmental Protection Agency) Region 5, which is Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ohio.
The release says Electric Works representatives were at the ceremony in Detroit to receive the award.
