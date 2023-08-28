Electric Works earns national award for urban redevelopment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Electric Works campus just received a national honor.

According to a news release, the campus was one of ten regional candidates for the 2023 Phoenix Awards, which celebrates “exemplary projects in the redevelopment of abandoned or underutilized buildings,” or “brownfields.”

Officials say Electric Works was recognized as the top brownfield redevelopment project for the EPA’s (Environmental Protection Agency) Region 5, which is Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

The release says Electric Works representatives were at the ceremony in Detroit to receive the award.

“From the very beginning, Electric Works has been much more than just a real estate project – It’s a community and economic development project. We are honored to accept this national award on behalf of the public partners – including the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Allen County, Capital Improvement Board, and the City of Fort Wayne – whose support was crucial in making the community’s vision for Electric Works a reality.

RELATED: ‘The Guess Who’ in Fort Wayne filming new music video | New five-story apartment complex planned for Electric Works campus

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.