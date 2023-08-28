Early morning hit-and-run leaves man in life-threatening condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police responded to an early morning hit-and-run on the city’s northeast side.

Police say the collision happened around 2 a.m. in the 6200 block of Lake Avenue.

A news release said three people were walking east of Lake Avenue when a car struck a man and drove off.

Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition but later downgraded to life-threatening condition.

The collision is under investigation, and police say anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the “P3 Tips” app.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.