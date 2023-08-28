Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Wayne Trace

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash along Wayne Trace on Friday as a 41-year-old Fort Wayne man.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 1:45 Friday morning in the 10300 block of Wayne Trace, near Hoffman Road. Crews say a car drove off the road and hit a utility pole, knocking out power in the area, before rolling. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has now identified the man as Jeremiah Andrew Helgesen.

His death was ruled an accident, marking the 26th motor vehicle fatality for Allen County so far this year.

