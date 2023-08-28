Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Wayne Trace

(HNN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash along Wayne Trace on Friday as a 41-year-old Fort Wayne man.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 1:45 Friday morning in the 10300 block of Wayne Trace, near Hoffman Road. Crews say a car drove off the road and hit a utility pole, knocking out power in the area, before rolling. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has now identified the man as Jeremiah Andrew Helgesen.

His death was ruled an accident, marking the 26th motor vehicle fatality for Allen County so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
House fire in Stueben County
Multiple fire departments tending to house fire in Steuben County
Police lights generic
Police pursuit ends with four people arrested
JAVA logo
JAVA host Overdose Awareness Event
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments

Latest News

An Indianapolis police officer shot and killed a man after he allegedly charged at officers...
Indianapolis police say officer killed machete-wielding man
Huntington man cricitally wounded after shooting himself
Parkview Health logo
Parkview LaGrange Hospital reopens after failed A/C system causes closure
This week on a “Community that Cares,” we get a look inside the Ronald McDonald House of...
Community that Cares: Ronald McDonald House