Community that Cares: Ronald McDonald House

This week on a “Community that Cares,” we get a look inside the Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Indiana.

When you step through the doors of the Ronald McDonald house, it just feels like home.

The warm and inviting space was created for families who have a child staying in the hospital.

It’s right inside Parkview Regional Medical Center.

“It’s really important for families to have a separate space, a space where they can get the rest that they need,” said Jenifer Veatch. “We know that a healthy family helps a child heal. So our role is to take care of the whole family by focusing on the parents.”

They’ve thought of everything.

The Ronald McDonald House has 16 bedrooms where families can stay and have access to things like a hot shower and laundry services.

They also make sure parents get a warm meal inside their “Kindness Kitchen,” which offers breakfast, dinner and snacks every day.

The “Comfort Cart” also goes room to room, stocked with snacks, toys, books and more.

