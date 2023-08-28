Cities across the country are suing Kia and Hyundai, will Fort Wayne join in?

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Several cities across the country are filing lawsuits against car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai, 21Investigates is wondering if Fort Wayne will join in.

The city of Fort Wayne, it seems, is seeing an increase in the number of car thefts and our 21Investigates team is looking into the numbers. Just this month, 83% more cars were stolen in Fort Wayne last month compared to the same time last year.

In 2023, cities such as Seattle, Baltimore, Cleveland, New York, Chicago, St. Louis, and Columbus have all sued Kia and Hyundai. The lawsuits claim their parent company has been selling cars without proper anti-theft technology.

Indianapolis has also joined in on a national lawsuit against the company.

Car thefts have been on the rise after a Tik Tok challenge went viral showing how you can steal the cars with just a USB. Most of the time, the thieves break the window and take the car on a joy ride then abandon it. This happened in Fort Wayne Sunday resulting in four teens being arrested.

DETAILS: Police pursuit ends with four people arrested

21Investigates reached out to city spokesperson John Perlich to see if Fort Wayne will file a lawsuit given the rise is thefts here. Perlich says that decision would be up to the city’s legal department.

“From a legal perspective, the City of Fort Wayne Law Department will review what’s occurring in other cities as it relates to lawsuits. There’s been no determination at this time locally if that’s something that might be pursued.”

John Perlich, City of Fort Wayne

Perlich connected us with an officer at the Fort Wayne Police Department and 21Investigates will be sitting down with her tomorrow to discuss how the department is responding.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crash
Child injured in DeKalb County rollover, mother arrested for DUI
Police lights generic
Police pursuit ends with four people arrested
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Wayne Trace
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
House fire in Stueben County
Multiple fire departments tending to house fire in Steuben County

Latest News

FWCS announces new career skills initiative for high school students
FWCS announces new career skills initiative for high school students
21Alive top 4 at 4
WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4
Cities across the country are suing Kia and Hyundai, will Fort Wayne join in?
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Monday, August 28.
Top 4 at 4, August 28