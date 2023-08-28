Child injured in DeKalb County rollover, mother arrested for DUI

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Sunday evening that left a child injured.

According to a news release, the crash happened in the 2200 block of C.R. 61 around 6:45 Sunday evening.

Police say 32-year-old Angela Flowers of Butler was going south on the road when she overcorrected her car and went into an eastbound ditch.

The release says Flowers’ car rolled over, rolled back upright, and came to rest on the west side of C.R. 61.

Police say Flowers’ 11-year-old child in the car at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries.

Both Flower and her child were taken to a nearby hospital, and Flowers was later arrested for driving while intoxicated.

