ACPL’s Aboite Branch to be repaired following damage from 2022 derecho

ABOITE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders say work will soon start on the Allen County Public Library’s (ACPL) Aboite Branch that was damaged in the 2022 derecho.

Officials say starting Monday, September 4, the library will be closed for about six to eight weeks for an “extensive repair” of the building’s roof and meeting room. The building was damaged in June 2022 when a derecho hit the city’s southwest side. The branch’s meeting room has been closed to the public ever since.

Autoplay Caption

Leaders say they hope construction is wrapped up by the start of winter. The branch will be fully closed to staff and patrons during the work.

To maintain connections in the Aboite neighborhood during the closure, ACPL librarians say they are planning events and programs in the area. For more information on the activities, visit ACPL’s website.

If patrons currently have holds on file at Aboite, they can call 260-421-1240 to request a transfer to another location. Any books and materials can also be returned at any other ACPL branch, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.