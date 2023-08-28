3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in northeast Ohio

MADISON, Ohio (WPTA) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.6 magnitude earthquake near Madison, Ohio Sunday evening.

The earthquake happened just before 10:45 p.m., WOIO reports, which is considered a minor event.

The organization says the earthquake happened about 2.4 miles southeast of Madison and was 4.5 miles in depth. The Ohio Department of Transportation’s highway cameras captured the activity, shown below.

It’s the third earthquake reported in Ohio this August.

Just last Thursday, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit the same area. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported the third seismic event on Aug. 1, when a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Logan, Ohio.

