Police pursuit ends with four people arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a police pursuit Sunday morning that ended in four people arrested.

Officers say they were patrolling the area of Paulding and Winter Street when they noticed a stolen black Kia Soul on Paulding. Police say they tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off. The pursuit, according to police, lasted about 15 minutes which the driver drove erratically through traffic and yards and hit speeds of 75 mph.

While in the pursuit, officers say they shot at the car, but no one was injured because of it.

Police say the car eventually crashed near Guilford Dr. and Drake Dr. where four people then got out and took off. All four, police say, were taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation.

