Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Marion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One man is dead Saturday afternoon following an officer-involved shooting in Marion.

Officers with the Marion Police Department were dispatched about shots fired at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 7th and Boots Street. The officers received information on the description of the suspect. No one was injured in that incident.

A short time later, officers say they found a man, now identified as 29-year-old Casey Barlow of Marion, holding a handgun. According to officers, Barlow took off on foot but stopped at Branson and 6th Street. Police told him to put the gun down and he did, but he failed to follow orders when trying to handcuff him.

Police say Barlow reached into his left pocket and was then tased by officers. While the taser was activated, Barlow pulled out a second gun and pointed it at police. The suspect was then shot by police according to authorities.

Barlow was taken to a local hospital where he later died according to police.

There were no officers injured in the incident. The Marion Police Officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. This is standard operating procedure for the Marion Police Department when an officer is involved in a shooting

