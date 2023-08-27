JAVA host Overdose Awareness Event

By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - According to a recent study, Indiana has the 14th worst drug overdose rate in the nation. Saturday an event was held to raise awareness to try and slow the trend.

The Justice, Accountability, and Victim Advocacy Group, also known as JAVA, held their annual Overdose Awareness Day event. It was held at the Allen County Courthouse.

It offered a safe space to spread awareness, reduce the stigma around addiction, and remember those lost to overdoses. It also provided resources to those struggling with substance abuse and their loved ones.

To learn more about JAVA click here.

